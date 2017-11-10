Three UIC researchers named American Mathematical Society fellows

Three mathematical scientists from the University of Illinois at Chicago have been named fellows of the American Mathematical Society.

The UIC researchers are among 63 new fellows in the society’s 2018 class honored for their “outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication, and utilization of mathematics.”

Aldridge “Peter” K. Bousfield, UIC professor emeritus of mathematics, statistics and computer science, was recognized for his contributions to homotopy theory and for exposition.

Izzet Coskun, UIC professor of mathematics, statistics and computer science, was selected for his contributions to algebraic geometry and for mentoring.

William A. Howard, UIC professor emeritus of mathematics, statistics and computer science, was honored for contributions to proof theory and the constructive foundations of mathematics.

Among the goals of the program are to create an enlarged class of mathematicians recognized by their peers as distinguished because of their contributions to the profession, and to honor excellence.

To date, 21 current and emeritus faculty members in the department of mathematics, statistics and computer science, which is based in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, are American Mathematical Society fellows.

Founded in 1888, the American Mathematical Society fulfills its mission through programs and services that promote mathematical research and its uses, strengthen mathematical education, and foster awareness and appreciation of mathematics and its connections to other disciplines and to everyday life.