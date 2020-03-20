Today’s Stay-at-Home Order

Dear students, faculty and staff:

Governor Pritzker announced this afternoon a new stay-at-home order for all residents of the State, effective March 21 at 5 p.m. through April 7. During this global health crisis we have been continuously adapting to protect the health and safety of our students and employees while maintaining our mission of teaching, research and scholarship.

We have already implemented several measures to promote social distancing, including encouraging those employees who can work from home to do so. Nevertheless, there are still thousands of our community members, who are caring for patients and who maintain crucial campus operations that will still need to be on campus, even while the stay-at-home order is in effect. To all of you I extend our collective gratitude and appreciation for your dedication to our mission and your commitment during this very difficult time.

As we continue to work through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it impacts the university, we have continuously communicated updates by email and posted the messages on our COVID-19 webpage. In order to avoid delays, as we move forward we will be posting most operational details on the webpage immediately and will be reserving email for summaries and crucial communications.

Stay connected, stay informed and stay well!

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor