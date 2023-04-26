U.S. News & World Report releases 2023-2024 graduate school rankings

Several programs at the University of Illinois Chicago placed among the nation’s best in the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings, released April 25, evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering and nursing.

UIC programs earning distinction among the nation’s top 50 include the College of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program at 12th in the nation, and its master’s program is tied for 14th. The School of Public Health tied for 17th, and its healthcare management program tied for 27th.

The College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs is tied for 36th in the country, and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ mathematics program ranks in a tie for 43rd. The College of Business Administration Liautaud Graduate School’s part-time MBA program tied for 47th, and the College of Education tied for 54th overall.

Specialty programs from across the UIC campus stood out nationally as well, with many landing in the top 50 in the country.

Within the College of Nursing, its doctoral program specialty in leadership tied for 7th, and adult gerontology acute care tied for 8th.

A half-dozen specialty programs within the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs highlighted by U.S. News include urban policy (6th), local government management (tied for 10th), public finance (tied for 10th), nonprofit management (tied for 20th), public policy analysis (tied for 32nd) and leadership (tied for 35th).

In the College of Education, the specialties of education administration tied for 16th, and curriculum and instruction tied for 27th.

UIC programs that ranked among the top 100 include computer science (tied for 60th), engineering (tied for 73rd), physics (tied for 73rd), chemistry (tied for 74th) and earth science (tied for 98th).

Due to an unprecedented number of inquiries from schools during the initial embargo period and verification of publicly available data, the updated 2023-2024 rankings for medical schools and law schools will be released by U.S. News at a later date.