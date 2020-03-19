UIC Commencement Update

To our UIC community,

I am writing to follow-up on the message sent by the University of Illinois System regarding the cancellation of commencement ceremonies in May.

Commencement is a very important part of the student experience. Our students worked hard to earn their UIC degree and it is our privilege to honor their accomplishments at graduation. I share the disappointment with our students and their families that we cannot hold commencement exercises in May and I will personally miss the energy and excitement that our graduates and their families bring to the campus each spring. We are facing extraordinary challenges right now and we must put the health and safety of the community above all else.

The cancellation of May commencement does not mean, however, that we will not have a celebration of the success of our 2020 graduates. I want to see every UIC graduate walk across the stage and I want to hear their families and friends cheer and shout as they do so. Right now, we are exploring how and when we can hold graduation ceremonies at a later date, and graduating students should look for a separate message with details and information in the coming weeks.

Together, we will get through this unique circumstance by taking the necessary precautions to protect our UIC community and the community-at-large. And then together, we will experience the energy and excitement of graduation when the conditions allow us to do so later this year!

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor