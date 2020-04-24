UIC COVID-19 Emergency Grant Awards to Students

Dear Students,

We are pleased to announce a $15.9 million dollar emergency grant program. The Department of Education has allocated $14.9 million for this grant through the CARES Act.

In addition to that funding, UIC has transferred an additional $1 million from the Federal Work-Study Program as allowed by the federal government to supplement the emergency grant funding for any student eligible for Title IV Financial Aid funding.

Undergraduate, graduate, and professional students enrolled in the spring semester will be eligible to receive up to $1,000, if you have:

Filed a FAFSA and submitted all required documentation to the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships; Been enrolled in an in-person, degree-seeking program prior to 3/13/2020 and remained enrolled through the semester; Been enrolled at half-time status or greater during Spring semester 2020: Undergraduate Students = 6 credits or above

Graduate Students = 5 credits or above

Professional Students = 6 credits or above

Pell eligible undergraduate students enrolled in Summer Semester will be eligible to receive up to an additional $1,000, if you have:

Filed a FAFSA and submitted all required documentation to the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships prior to 3/13/2020; Received a Pell grant in Spring; Enrolled at half-time status or greater during the Summer semester after the add/drop period; half-time status for Summer = 5 credits or above.

The grants may cover expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child-care. Because funding is limited, awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis as follows:

An application is required to receive a grant. If you are eligible for the COVID -19 Emergency Grant, your portal at https://my.uic.edu/uPortal/f/welcome/normal/render.uP will be updated with a document for you to complete and upload. You will receive an email notification once this requirement is posted for you. Once notified, please complete immediately as applications will not be accepted after May 8, 2020.

If you do not meet the eligibility criteria for the COVID-19 Emergency Grant, you can apply for other Emergency Grant programs available at UIC, such as:

U and I Cares Emergency Grant through the Dean of Students Office. Additional information can be found at: https://dos.uic.edu/student-assistance/uicare/u-i-care-fund/

Graduate College Emergency Grant through the Graduate College. Additional information can be found at: https://grad.uic.edu/funding-awards/graduate-college-fellowships/emergency-grants/

To assist with questions, we have a developed an FAQ on the UIC COVID-19 Emergency Grant, located here: https://financialaid.uic.edu/faq/

If you have questions about this program, please contact the Financial Aid counselor assigned to your college of study: https://financialaid.uic.edu/faq/contact-us/

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs