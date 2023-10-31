UIC designated 2023 Fulbright HSI leader

The University of Illinois Chicago has been named a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader for 2023 by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. UIC was selected based on its commitment to the U.S. international educational exchange program.

UIC has earned the designation each of the three years of the initiative, which encourages administrators, faculty and students at HSIs to engage with the Fulbright Program and highlights the strength of HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars.

En español

At the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities annual conference this week, UIC and 45 other colleges and universities were officially recognized as Fulbright HSI Leaders in 2023 for demonstrating noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and promoting Fulbright program opportunities on campus.

“UIC is a globally engaged institution, and this national honor acknowledges the good work of our staff and programs,” UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda said. “UIC is proud to partner with the Fulbright Program to help bring important cultural, educational and research opportunities to our students and faculty, as well as to those visiting the only public research university in Chicago.”

Three current students and two alumni of UIC were offered Fulbright fellowships for the 2023-24 academic year, and two students also were named alternates.

UIC faculty members who received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar fellowship for 2023-24 are Neelima Chauhan, associate professor of pediatrics; Re-Jin Guo, professor of finance; and Jennifer Wiley, professor of psychology. They are studying in India, Taiwan and France, respectively.

Four visiting Fulbright scholars and 39 visiting Fulbright students are based at UIC during the current academic year.

“Representation matters, and pairing the world-class educational opportunities that Hispanic-Serving Institutions provide with the power of Fulbright further enriches the experience and educational opportunities for students and scholars both at home and abroad,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs.

The State Department will host a virtual workshop Nov. 9 featuring representatives from Fulbright HSI Leaders to share best practices to engage and support students and faculty, increase the global footprint on campus through the Fulbright Program, host international Fulbright students and scholars and build international networks. This event is open to the public and specifically designed for faculty, staff and stakeholders at HSIs.

Established in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, artists and teachers from all types of institutions with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research abroad.

Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.

Kim Germain, director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and External Fellowships, is the Fulbright Program adviser for undergraduate students and alumni. Benn Williams, the fellowships and awards coordinator in the Graduate College, and Lindsay Marshall, a writing specialist and academic adviser in the Graduate College, serve as Fulbright Program advisers for graduate and professional students.

Shawn Conner-Rondot, director of international affairs and outreach in the Office of Global Engagement, is the UIC contact for the Fulbright Scholar Program (non-U.S. scholars) and is a liaison to the Fulbright Program for U.S. Scholars (UIC faculty). Working with Melissa Hickok, Ben Wright in the Office of International Services is the unofficial liaison for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program (visiting international students).