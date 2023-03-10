UIC doctor, educator named 2023 Macy Foundation Faculty Scholar

UIC Associate Professor Dr. Geoffrey Stetson has been named a 2023 Macy Faculty Scholar and will receive $125,000 per year over two years in support of optimizing learning in clinical environments and to participate in a program of career development activities.

Dr. Geoffrey Stetson (Photo: Elisabeth Fall)

The Macy Faculty Scholars Program, part of the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation, is designed to identify and nurture the careers of promising educators in medicine and nursing.

Stetson, from the departments of medicine and medical education at the College of Medicine, will use the funding to investigate how expert researchers in health professions education utilize theoretical frameworks and make them accessible to mentees. Lessons learned will inform the creation of an interactive website for novice scholars from diverse backgrounds, geographies and institutions to foster scholarship, mentorship and community.

A limited number of faculty from each institution can apply, and Stetson rose to the top of an internal competition organized by the Office of Research Development at UIC. Following his selection, Stetson worked closely with the corporate and foundation relations team at UIC to develop and refine his proposal for submission to the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation.

“The 2023 class of Macy Faculty Scholars are exemplary educators with potential to positively influence the next generation of learners in the health professions,” said Dr. Holly Humphrey, president of the foundation, in a news release.

As director of clinical faculty development, Stetson works to optimize learning in clinical environments with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Additionally, he is an expert in technology-enhanced education. Prior to joining UIC in 2022, he worked at the University of California San Francisco.

Stetson is one of six people to be named a Macy Foundation Scholar in 2023.

Alan Schwartz, the Michael Reese Professor and interim head of medical education at the College of Medicine, serves as Stetson’s mentor.