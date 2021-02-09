UIC historian’s book named 2021 PROSE Awards subject category winner

The Association of American Publishers announced that “The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants,” by Adam Goodman, UIC assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latino studies, is among the subject category winners for the 2021 PROSE Awards honoring the best scholarly works published in 2020.

Goodman’s book, which traces the U.S. government’s efforts to expel immigrants over the past 140 years, earned recognition for its exceptional scholarship and significant contribution to the field of North American history within the humanities category.

A panel of 23 judges selected 45 subject category winners from a total of 130 finalists from an overall pool of 595 entries for this year’s competition.

Subject category winners will go on to compete for the 2021 PROSE Award of Excellence in one of five categories: biological and life sciences; humanities; physical sciences and mathematics; reference works; and social sciences. One of the five excellence winners will receive the prestigious R.R. Hawkins Award, the top prize of the association’s annual PROSE competition.