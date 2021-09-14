UIC in U.S. News & World Report’s top 50 public universities

Students arrive for classes on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Photo by Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago.

Rankings and enrollment at the University of Illinois Chicago continue to soar, placing UIC 46th among public national universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. The rise marks a climb of six spots from last year.

UIC’s ascent in the publication’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings follows a historic record enrollment — 34,199 compared to 33,518 in 2020 — for the seventh consecutive year.

For the first time, U.S. News & World Report assessed undergraduate nursing programs and UIC ranked 19th. Other undergraduate academic programs in the nation’s top 100 are computer science, engineering, and business.

UIC moved up two spots to 8th in social mobility, a category that evaluates the graduation rates of students who receive Pell Grants, which are given to students whose total family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.

UIC’s commitment to diversity is demonstrated in its ranking among the top 30 ethnically diverse institutions, which includes both public and private universities.

“The U.S. News rankings reflect the momentum and growth that our campus is experiencing, which is transformational,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis. “As Chicago’s only public research university, we remain driven by our mission to serve and support our community of diverse students, as they develop and progress toward graduation and fulfilling careers.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings consider factors such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, alumni support as well as undergraduate academic reputations. For the complete 2022 Best Colleges rankings and more information, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.