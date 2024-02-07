UIC online bachelor’s programs among nation’s best in US News ranking 

The University of Illinois Chicago has been ranked third in the 2024 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

UIC has earned recognition among the nation’s top programs annually since U.S. News began issuing online program rankings 12 years ago.

“UIC’s online degree programs are a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the broadest access to educational excellence,” Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda said. “The quality of our online programs has been recognized nationally for over a decade and reflects our dedication to providing flexibility for working adults.”

UIC’s three online bachelor’s programs informed the ranking:

The Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Online Degree Completion Program in the College of Applied Health Sciences teaches students how to use information and information systems for health care planning, resource allocation and executive decision-making.

The Bachelor of Business Administration Online Degree Completion Program provides students with an Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-accredited business education. It features world-class faculty and coursework that prepares students for professional opportunities in global business.

The RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Program in the College of Nursing allows practicing registered nurses to continue their education. Strong engagement from faculty and advisers in the program creates an environment where students can successfully manage their studies, career and personal life.

UIC also rose two spots to tie for 10th in this year’s Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program rankings.

For its 2024 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 1,600 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. Various factors determined the rankings, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, services and technologies.

The complete rankings and methodology for the U.S. News & World Report 2024 Best Online Programs rankings are available online.

Visit the UIC Online programs website for information about UIC’s online bachelor’s degree programs.