UIC reports record freshman class, growth in first-gen freshmen, Black students

The University of Illinois Chicago welcomed its largest incoming class this fall. In addition to gains among first-time freshmen, there are more first-generation freshmen and Black or African American students at UIC compared to last year.

UIC’s undergraduate enrollment rose from 21,807 (2022) to 22,107 (2023), an increase of 1.4%. Incoming freshmen increased from 4,244 to 4,647 a jump of 9.5% over last year, according to the university’s recently released 10-day enrollment numbers. The 2023 mark also surpasses the previous record mark of 4,407 set in 2019. The new class brings UIC’s total student enrollment to 33,522.

Forty-six percent of the freshmen cohort (2,144 students) are the first in their families to attend college. This is an increase of 8.4% from 2022.

The number of Black or African American students grew 27.9% among new freshmen, 6.1% among undergraduates and 3.1% for the campus overall.

“UIC is proud to welcome the newest Flames to the UIC community,” said Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “UIC offers a welcoming environment that empowers students to compete globally and lead meaningful lives. As the only public research institution in Chicago and the second-largest university in Illinois, UIC’s mission is to provide the broadest possible access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.”

Enrollment in UIC fully online programs improved by 3.8% over last year, with 12.2% more undergraduates and 6.1% more professional students enrolled across the university in 2023.

The 2023 figure for new transfer students is 2,041, marking the seventh consecutive year UIC added more than 2,000 new transfer students.

Some of the larger increases in overall student headcount occurred in the College of Engineering (8.3% or 476 students) and the College of Nursing, (5.4% or 84 students).

The College of Applied Health Sciences showed an increase of 31 professional students for 12.7% growth in that category. The graduate program in the Jane Addams College of Social Work grew by 41 students resulting in an 8.7% increase.

“UIC’s comprehensive academic and student support services help students make the most of their experience at the university,” said Provost Karen Colley. “Our community of scholars also offers one of the country’s most diverse campus environments to grow academically and socially.”

The latest enrollment news accompanies UIC’s recent announcement of $509 million in research funding during the 2023 fiscal year – an all-time high for Chicago’s only public research university. The awards funded more than 3,400 projects spanning from the study of health disparities and the development of new medical treatments to innovative research on urban climate, manufacturing technologies and diversity in STEM education.

“UIC’s impressive research portfolio enables us to help solve pressing world problems and offer students the opportunity to participate in world-class research—both of which creates reasons for hope,” Miranda said.

Meet the UIC Class of 2027 Record 4,647 first-year students 39% from Chicago Public Schools 90% in-state residents 47 Illinois counties represented 46 U.S. states represented 40 countries represented