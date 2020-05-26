UIC Return to Work – Phase 3 Recovery – Information for Employees and Managers

Current signs continue to indicate that all four regions of the state of Illinois, including the northeast region, which includes Cook County, will move to Phase 3 – Recovery – of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan at the end of this month. Phase 3 has very specific guidelines for businesses, which includes allowing employees who have been working remotely to return to work under certain conditions. However, the plan also strongly suggests that employees should continue to work remotely if possible. UIC will continue to follow this guidance. Units should continue to operate as they have since the original Stay at Home Order went into effect in March, with limited exceptions as detailed in this document.

Employees in essential units and essential activities who have been working on-site will continue to work on-site. All other employees who have been working remotely should continue to work from home while Phase 3 is in effect. Various exceptions will be made based on operational needs of each college and Chancellor/Vice Chancellor unit. Campus leadership must approve any exceptions that will authorize return to campus for work. If you have been requested to return to work by your supervisor, we have provided guidance on the UIC Human Resources website. This is intended for all employees and includes safety and human resources information. The website is found at hr.uic.edu/covid-19-roadtorecovery/.

Feel free to direct any questions to your supervisor. Supervisors with questions should contact their unit Human Resources representative.

Restore Illinois Phase 3: Recovery

(For planning purposes, June 1 – July 31 2020, subject to change):

Authorized additional activities may return to campus upon approval, including but not limited to:

Research that cannot be performed remotely, with approved Environmental Health and Safety Office safety guidance

Health Science Colleges, with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) approved safety guidance for:

pre-patient care clinics and simulations

on-site clinical experiences, clerkships, and research

All activities and operations must strictly comply with State of Illinois Executive Orders and public health guidance.

Employees requested to return to work will follow these public safety measures: Face coverings required on all university-owned or -operated property Temperature screening of all university employees reporting to work on campus Adherence to public health social distancing and sanitization requirements Gatherings limited to 10 people or fewer



UIC continues planning for our move to Phase 4 – Revitalization. As more information comes together, we expect to issue further guidance in July.

Sincerely,

Janet A. Parker, Associate Chancellor, Budget and Financial Administration

Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor, UIC Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Michael Ginsburg

ginsburg@uic.edu

Janet Parker

japarker@uic.edu