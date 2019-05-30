Update: Notice of Power Interruptions and Building Closures

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

The planned power outage scheduled for tomorrow will no longer require Science & Engineering Laboratory East, Science & Engineering Laboratory West and Engineering Research Facility to be closed at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 31. The three buildings will be closed to building occupants beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The scheduled closures for all other impacted campus buildings – including relocated classes — remain the same. Please refer to the previous campus communication for details.

If you have questions during the scheduled power interruptions and building closures, please call 312-996-7511.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services