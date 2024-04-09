U.S. News reveals 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings

The University of Illinois Chicago continues to earn high marks for its graduate programs, most recently in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The rankings, released April 9, evaluated programs in various disciplines such as business, education, law and nursing. Several UIC programs were ranked among the top 20 in the country in their respective fields.

UIC programs among the nation’s top 20 include the College of Nursing’s doctor of nursing practice program (14th), the nursing master’s degree program (19th) and graduate-level disciplines in the College of Pharmacy (tied for 15th) and the School of Public Health (tied for 18th).

The master’s degree program for social work in the Jane Addams College of Social Work tied for 28th among programs at 319 evaluated schools. Among public affairs graduate programs, the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs programs tied for 34th nationally, up two spots from 2023.

Due to data-related inquiries from some graduate schools during the initial embargo period, U.S. News delayed releasing its 2024 rankings for the Best Medical Schools, Best Engineering Schools and Best Clinical Psychology programs. A publication date for those rankings has not been released.

U.S. News ranked several specialty programs at UIC among the top 50 nationally.

In the College of Applied Health Sciences, the occupational therapy program tied for third, and physical therapy tied for 41st.

College of Nursing-based specialties that were ranked include gerontology nurse practitioner (tied for sixth) and midwifery (16th).

In the College of Education, the specialty of education administration placed 16th, and curriculum and instruction tied for 24th.

The School of Public Health’s specialties in health policy management and social behavior tied for 20th and 22nd, respectively.

UIC School of Law’s program in legal writing tied for 20th, up five spots from last year, and its trial advocacy program tied for 31st. UIC’s part-time law program tied for 40th in the country.

Four specialty programs based in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs ranked by U.S. News were urban policy (ranked sixth), public finance (ranked eighth), local government management (tied for 13th) and leadership (tied for 33rd).

UIC programs ranked among the top 100 are computer science (tied for 61st), education (tied for 71st) and the part-time MBA program (73rd).

Not all programs are ranked yearly, although the U.S. News Best Graduate Schools publication and website present the most recent rankings for every program.