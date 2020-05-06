Video of students’ Arctic science research expedition featured in national competition

Passengers traveled the Canadian Arctic aboard the Oden.

In the summer of 2019, five UIC students representing biochemistry, biology, chemistry, earth and environmental sciences and psychology joined other researchers from the across the country in the Northwest Passage Project, which featured Arctic science research over 18 days and 2,000 nautical miles in the Canadian Arctic.

Now a video featuring the team’s expedition is part of a national competition, which includes a juried selection and an online public choice vote.

The 2020 STEM for All Video Showcase features over 170, three-minute videos related to projects funded by the National Science Foundation and other federal agencies.

This interactive, week-long event, which ends May 12, showcases innovations in formal and informal Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education (STEM) education initiatives.

The University of Rhode Island’s Inner Space Center, which led the Northwest Passage Project, created and submitted the video, Advancing Research Through Telepresence Technology (ARTTT), featuring the 2019 expedition that included the UIC team.

To learn more about their innovative expedition into the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, watch the video online, vote and share.

