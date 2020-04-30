Virtual E+W Faculty Research Mixer – May 18 from 4:30-6 p.m. on COVID-19 Research

Dear Colleagues,

Please join us for a special edition of the E+W Faculty Research Mixer Series on Monday, May 18 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is COVID-19 Research and it will feature brief presentations from UIC faculty who are currently researching the virus or pandemic in some capacity. We will have time afterwards for open conversation. This Mixer will take place via Zoom, so it is BYOB.

Monday, May 18

4:30 – 6 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/95547128139?pwd=SGZIcm1WNWh5Slg2cFo2SmUvSnB4Zz09

Meeting ID: 955 4712 8139

Password: 1C$Cacf?

A list of presenters will be distributed soon. We look forward to seeing you next month!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu