Virtual E+W Research Mixer – June 15 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Dear Colleagues,

Please join us for a special E+W Research Mixer Series on Monday, June 15 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is The Murder of George Floyd: Race, Policing, Protest, and Democracy and it will feature brief presentations from UIC faculty with expertise in studying race, policing, and protest movements from varying perspectives, who can help us to frame the issues and move the conversation forward at UIC. We will have time afterwards for a moderated conversation and Q&A. The faculty who will be presenting are:

Andy Clarno

Associate Professor, Departments of Sociology and African American Studies

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Amanda Lewis

Director, Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy

Professor, Departments of African American Studies and Sociology

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Janet Lin

Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

College of Medicine

Teri McMurtry-Chubb

Distinguished Visiting Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School

Barbara Ransby

Director, Social Justice Initiative

Professor, Departments of History, African American Studies, and Gender and Women’s Studies

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Beth Richie

Professor and Head, Department of Criminology, Law, and Justice

Professor, Departments of African American Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, and Sociology

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Amy Watson

Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Karriem Watson

Director, Community Engaged Research & Implementation Science, University of Illinois Cancer Center

Instructor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health

Monday, June 15

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/99500799519?pwd=em1HaXVWeDNVV1F0Um9pYmpJUjBFZz09

Meeting ID: 995 0079 9519

Password: E+WMixer15

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu