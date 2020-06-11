Virtual E+W Research Mixer – June 15 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Dear Colleagues,
Please join us for a special E+W Research Mixer Series on Monday, June 15 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is The Murder of George Floyd: Race, Policing, Protest, and Democracy and it will feature brief presentations from UIC faculty with expertise in studying race, policing, and protest movements from varying perspectives, who can help us to frame the issues and move the conversation forward at UIC. We will have time afterwards for a moderated conversation and Q&A. The faculty who will be presenting are:
Andy Clarno
Associate Professor, Departments of Sociology and African American Studies
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Amanda Lewis
Director, Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy
Professor, Departments of African American Studies and Sociology
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Janet Lin
Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
College of Medicine
Teri McMurtry-Chubb
Distinguished Visiting Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School
Barbara Ransby
Director, Social Justice Initiative
Professor, Departments of History, African American Studies, and Gender and Women’s Studies
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Beth Richie
Professor and Head, Department of Criminology, Law, and Justice
Professor, Departments of African American Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, and Sociology
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Amy Watson
Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work
Karriem Watson
Director, Community Engaged Research & Implementation Science, University of Illinois Cancer Center
Instructor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health
Monday, June 15
4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
https://uic.zoom.us/j/99500799519?pwd=em1HaXVWeDNVV1F0Um9pYmpJUjBFZz09
Meeting ID: 995 0079 9519
Password: E+WMixer15
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
Contact
Categories