Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Faculty and Staff”

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

Michael Amiridis, Chancellor

Susan Poser, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Dr. Robert Barish, Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

T.J. Augustine, Vice Chancellor for Innovation

John Coronado, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Joanna Groden, Vice Chancellor for Research

Janet Parker, Associate Chancellor for Budget and Finance

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Panelists will provide updates and answers to your questions related to UIC’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.

Instructions for joining the Zoom Webinar will be sent on Wednesday morning, June 3.

Please submit questions in advance to pga@uic.edu.

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.

The Chancellor’s town hall has been designated as an approved event. Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event, subject to prior supervisor approval and University operations permitting, and are not required to use benefit time.