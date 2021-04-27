Virtual Town Hall for Faculty and Staff, May 6

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Faculty and Staff”

Thursday, May 6, 2021

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

University leadership will provide updates and answer questions about

UIC’s Circle Back to Campus Plan for fall 2021.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via live webinar.

Instructions for joining the webinar will be sent on

Thursday morning, May 6.

Please submit questions online in advance.

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance,

panelists will also respond to questions submitted during the Town Hall, as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via Closed Caption.

For any other accommodation needs, please email Tiffany Gonzales, tiffanyg@uic.edu.

The Chancellor’s town hall has been designated as an approved event.

Per UIC HR Policy 805-03 and University of Illinois Policy

and Procedures Rules 11.12, employees may attend the event,

subject to prior supervisor approval and University operations permitting,

and are not required to use benefit time.