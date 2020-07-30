Virtual Town Hall for Students, Aug. 6

Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis

in coordination with

Undergraduate Student Government

invites you to a

“Virtual Town Hall for Students”

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Panelists include university leadership who will provide updates and answer questions about UIC’s Circle Back to Campus Plan for fall 2020.

The Virtual Town Hall will take place via Zoom Webinar.

Instructions for joining the Zoom Webinar will be sent on Thursday morning, Aug. 6.

Please submit questions online, in advance,

to Undergraduate Student Government.

In addition to answering questions submitted in advance, panelists will also respond to questions posted in the Q&A section during the Town Hall, as time allows.

Live transcription services will be provided by a certified CART captioner and available via the Closed Caption functionality in Zoom. For any other accommodation needs, please email csande4@uic.edu.