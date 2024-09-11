UIC’s total enrollment grows over last year  

The University of Illinois Chicago’s total student enrollment this fall is 33,906, the second-largest figure in the university’s history and a 1.1% increase over 2023. UIC also welcomed the 2024 first-year student cohort of 4,419 people, its second-largest incoming class ever.

According to the university’s recently released 10-day census, there were also enrollment increases among undergraduates, new transfer students, Black or African American students and online students.

UIC’s undergraduate enrollment rose from 22,107 (2023) to 22,495 (2024), an increase of 1.8%. The number of new transfer students increased by 4.4% to 2,130, which marks the eighth consecutive year more than 2,000 new transfer students entered UIC.

The number of Black or African American students grew 8.9% among new transfer students, 4.9% among undergraduates, 8.5% among graduates and 5.4% across the entire campus.

UIC’s ongoing efforts to cultivate and support students’ success and sense of belonging are reflected in the continuing undergraduate headcount, which increased by 3.2% or 471 students, from 14,902 (2023) to 15,373 (2024).

“UIC continues to attract outstanding students, reflecting the rich diversity of the City of Chicago and our state,” said Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “We will continue to offer our students pathways to social mobility, and remain deeply committed to our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.”

Enrollment in UIC’s fully online programs grew from 1,488 (2023) to 1,601 (2024), an increase of 7.6% or 113 students.

Meet the UIC Class of 2028 4,419 first-year students

37% from Chicago Public Schools

91% in-state residents

36 Illinois counties represented

35 U.S. states represented

46 countries represented UIC Enrollment Figures – Fall 2024 Total: 33,906

Undergraduate: 22,495

Graduate: 7,252

Professional: 4,159

Notable increases in overall and level-specific student headcounts occurred in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and the College of Nursing.

The overall student population in the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs rose by 12.1% or 59 students, and its graduate program added 75 students for a 29.4% increase over 2023.

The College of Nursing’s total student headcount grew by 40 students for a 10.1% increase over 2023, while its undergraduate program experienced a 16.2% increase with 136 more students than last year.

The professional program in the College of Applied Health Sciences extended its growth streak to four years with an increase of 40 students, or 14.5% growth.

UIC, where more than 50% of students receive Pell grants, continues to invest in initiatives promoting higher education affordability and access.

The university recently announced its UIC Aspire grant program, which will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for new UIC students who meet residency and income requirements starting in fall 2025.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal and College Pulse ranked UIC as the top university in Illinois for value and social mobility.