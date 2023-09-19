UIC earns high marks in US News 2024 rankings

The latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report recognize the University of Illinois Chicago as one of the top public universities in the country.

The 2024 Best Colleges rankings from U.S. News feature UIC tied at 40th among public national universities and tied for 82nd among the top 100 national universities overall. The rankings reflect improvements of two and 15 spots respectively over UIC’s previous rank.

“UIC’s momentum and recognition are driven by the engaged scholarship and education that takes place at Chicago’s only public research university,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “UIC takes pride in providing the broadest possible access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.”

UIC made its largest jump in the 2024 rankings in the most innovative schools category, which is based on responses from top academics participating in a peer assessment survey. UIC rose 22 spots from last year to 46th, where it tied with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and others.

The university is 16th among the nation’s top performers in social mobility. The category measures the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who receive federal Pell grants, which are given to students whose total family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.

UIC’s undergraduate nursing program placed 16th in the nation. Other UIC undergraduate academic programs that ranked in the top 100 nationally include psychology, computer science, engineering, business and economics.

The university is also ranked 37th (tie) for campus ethnic diversity, 46th in least debt, 46th (tie) in economic diversity and 50th (tie) among the best colleges for veterans.

The U.S. News rankings follow several other positive developments at UIC this fall.

Earlier this month, UIC ranked 13th among U.S. public universities, and 55th overall, in the latest edition of the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking. The rankings also measure social mobility, where UIC placed 8th among all public and private universities.

UIC welcomed its largest incoming class this fall. In addition to gains among first-time freshmen, there are more first-generation freshmen and Black or African American students at UIC compared to last year. The new class brings UIC’s total student enrollment to 33,522.

During the 2023 fiscal year. UIC received $509 million in research funding. It marked the university’s all-time high and reflects an 11% increase in funding over fiscal year 2022 and a 49% increase since 2018.