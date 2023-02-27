UIC mathematician awarded AMS Centennial Fellowship

University of Illinois Chicago mathematician Joel Nagloo has been awarded the 2023-2024 American Mathematical Society’s Centennial Research Fellowship, which is presented based on the excellence of the scholar’s research.

Joel Nagloo, UIC associate professor in the department of mathematics, statistics and computer science.

Nagloo, who conducts research in differential algebra, number theory and model theory — the latter a branch of mathematical logic — plans to spend the 2023-2024 academic year visiting his collaborators in France and the United Kingdom to continue their work on the “Ax-Schanuel conjectures for covering maps and to apply those results to problems of unlikely intersections.”

“I am grateful for the AMS’s generous support and recognition of my research,” said Nagloo, UIC associate professor in the department of mathematics, statistics and computer science. “In general, my work focuses on applying the techniques developed in model theory to tackle problems in other areas of mathematics, such as functional transcendence and number theory.”

His research is currently supported by a National Science Foundation grant on the applications of model theory to functional transcendence.

Nagloo came to UIC in 2021 after holding positions at CUNY Graduate Center and Bronx Community College. He also taught at Hunter College and served as a research associate at the Research Foundation of CUNY while on a National Science Foundation grant.

“I am originally from Mauritius, a small island nation off the southeast coast of the African continent,” he said. “It still amazes me that I have been able to find a path from my tiny island to mathematics at a research institution in the United States. A shoutout to all those aspiring mathematicians in search of a similar path.”

In 1973, the American Mathematical Society established a research fellowship fund, renamed in 1988 to honor the AMS Centennial. Applicants for the fellowship must have held a doctoral degree between three and 12 years and must currently serve in a tenured, tenure-track, post-doctoral or comparable position (at the selection committee’s discretion) at a North American institution.