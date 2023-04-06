UIC scholars win education research awards

Several researchers from the University of Illinois Chicago have been selected as winners of awards for excellence in education research by the American Educational Research Association.

Kate Zinsser, UIC associate professor of psychology and principal investigator at the Social-Emotional Teaching and Learning Lab; H. Callie Silver, a UIC PhD graduate in psychology and current impact evaluation associate at the Stanford Center on Early Childhood; Elyse Shenberger, UIC graduate student in psychology; and Velisha Jackson, UIC graduate student in psychology, will receive the 2023 Review of Research Award, which is given in recognition of an outstanding review of a research article appearing in the Review of Research in Education or the Review of Educational Research.

Zinsser is the lead author of the article, “A Systematic Review of Early Childhood Exclusionary Discipline,” which was published last October in the Review of Educational Research and examines various studies on early childhood suspension or expulsion, and details how early childhood exclusion is defined and assessed in the academic literature. Zinsser undertook this review to inform her recently published book, “No Longer Welcome: The Epidemic of Expulsion from Early Childhood Education,” which was released by Oxford University in August of last year.

The association’s 2023 E. F. Lindquist Award will go to James Pellegrino, UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences distinguished professor and distinguished professor of education. Presented jointly by the American Educational Research Association and American College Testing, the award is conferred in recognition of outstanding applied or theoretical research in the field of testing and measurement. The award is meant to acknowledge a body of research of an empirical, theoretical or integrative nature rather than a single study.

Pellegrino, who is a founding co-director of the Learning Sciences Research Institute at UIC, has nearly four decades of influential research and development interests focused on children’s and adults’ thinking and learning and the implications of cognitive research and theory for assessment and instructional practice. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale research and development projects for the National Science Foundation, the Institute of Education Sciences and the Office of Naval Research.

He is a member of both the National Academy of Education and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The UIC researchers will be honored April 15 at an awards ceremony during the association’s annual meeting in Chicago.

The American Educational Research Association is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, the association advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good.