Wednesday: Expanding access to cancer clinical trials in Illinois

On Feb. 12, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to talk about improving access to clinical trials for cancer patients in Illinois. The Illinois Medicaid program is not required to cover routine care for patients in cancer clinical trials.

WHEN:

Feb. 12

11 a.m.

WHERE:

UI Health Mile Square Health Center

Room 2007

1220 S. Wood St.

WHO:

Illinois Rep. Marcus Evans , 33rd District, chair of the Illinois Joint Legislative Cancer Caucus and cancer survivor

, 33rd District, chair of the Illinois Joint Legislative Cancer Caucus and cancer survivor Illinois Rep. Camille Lilly , 78th District

, 78th District Illinois Sen. Mattie Hunter , 3rd District

, 3rd District Shana Crews , Illinois government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

, Illinois government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Dr. John Stewart , professor of surgery and physician executive for oncology services at UIC and associate director of clinical research at the University of Illinois Cancer Center

, professor of surgery and physician executive for oncology services at UIC and associate director of clinical research at the University of Illinois Cancer Center Karriem Watson , associate executive director of UI Health Mile Square Health Center and associate director of community outreach and engagement at the University of Illinois Cancer Center

, associate executive director of UI Health Mile Square Health Center and associate director of community outreach and engagement at the University of Illinois Cancer Center Dr. Blase Polite, associate professor of medicine and executive medical director for cancer accountable care at the University of Chicago, board member of American Society of Clinical Oncology and member of Illinois Medical Oncology Society

DETAILS:

Public health advocates from across the state will come together to address concerns about the state of clinical trials for cancer treatments in Illinois. Clinical trials are critical to advancing lifesaving cancer treatments and patient participation in trials is crucial to their success.

Currently, the Illinois Medicaid program is one of the insurance programs in the U.S. that is not required to cover routine care for patients in cancer clinical trials. Legislative changes may allow an additional 1 in 5 Illinois residents to have access to new, potentially lifesaving treatments and therapies.



