Fall semester health, safety and academic updates

Dear students, faculty and staff,

In preparation for a productive academic year, there are a few important university reminders. Whether you are a new or returning student, faculty or staff, please be attentive to the following reminders and resources:

Teaching and learning

Students can find the most sought-after resources, including advising, coaching, tutoring, student success centers, financial aid resources and more, on the student resources webpage.

Instructors and students, please be aware that course modalities listed in Banner cannot be changed during the semester. For example, an on-campus course cannot be changed to a livestreaming course. Similarly, an online course cannot require students to come to campus for any reason (e.g., exams) because the change would make it a hybrid course. Any extenuating circumstances requiring a change in instruction modalities for the campus will be communicated to all faculty, staff and students. Instructors are asked to get approval from their unit executive officers for any temporary changes in course modality due to illness or quarantine.

Providing audio or video recordings of a lecture does not constitute a change in modality. It is recommended instructors provide audio or video recordings when appropriate, following the lecture recording privacy FAQ.

Instructors who are interested in teaching in various modalities to innovate and optimize instruction should request support through the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence.

Connecting and studying

The University Library offers research services, study areas and an array of resources, including databases, journals and books. Plan your visit by reviewing the latest information on visiting policies, hours and services.

Your personal safety

Cultivating a safe living and learning environment for our community is a collaborative effort of respect and care for each other. Please utilize UIC’s safety tools and campus resources, including the UIC Safe app, walking safety escort, Night Ride transportation services and UIC Police services, among others.

The Office of Preparedness and Response provides plans, trainings and exercises to prepare for and respond to emergency events that may occur on campus, including active threat situations. Always be #UICReady.

Your health and well-being

It is imperative to prioritize your well-being, and take care of those around you and seek support when needed. COVID-19 health and safety measures will continue to be followed and updated based on current public health information. Masking continues to be required in classrooms, lecture centers, research labs, the libraries and learning/success centers, health care settings, and on UIC shuttles and buses. When there is sustained low levels of transmission in Chicago and on the campus, required masking will be reevaluated. Saliva testing and contact tracing continue to be available on campus.

Monkeypox is a rare disease, and the risk to the campus community remains low. Even so, you are encouraged to become familiar with the basic facts about the disease. Misinformation and disinformation often stigmatize at-risk individuals and prevent them from seeking treatment or the vaccine. To learn more, read the Q&A with UIC infectious disease expert Dr. Susan Bleasdale or visit the Chicago Department of Public Health website.

Students who need mental health, personal, emotional, social or life balance support may utilize the Counseling Center, Office of the Dean of Students and the Wellness Center. Employees may take advantage of mental health resources provided by the University of Illinois System Human Resources.

These resources and reminders should serve as support throughout the year. Wishing you a productive and successful academic year.

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs