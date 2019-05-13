Graduating seniors honor outstanding teachers

Helena Olea, lecturer in criminology, law and justice, is among winners of the Silver Circle Award. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine)

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

Read about this year’s winners:

Christopher Baker

John Betancur

Robert Bruhl

John Coumbe-Lilley

John Herrmann

Joseph Hummel

Robert Paul Malchow

Alan Molumby

Helena Olea

Paige Ricca

John Sparks

Deborah Stratman

Sultan Tepe