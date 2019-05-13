Graduating seniors honor outstanding teachers
Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.
Read about this year’s winners:
Christopher Baker
John Betancur
Robert Bruhl
John Coumbe-Lilley
John Herrmann
Joseph Hummel
Robert Paul Malchow
Alan Molumby
Helena Olea
Paige Ricca
John Sparks
Deborah Stratman
Sultan Tepe
