Take a look back at 2024 with these top UIC stories

Marie Lynn Miranda was officially invested as UIC’s 10th chancellor in April. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

From the Summer Olympics in Paris to the U.S. presidential election, a lot happened in 2024.

At UIC, the campus saw the investiture of Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, UIC’s 10th chancellor; gains in engineering and education supporting $485.5 million in research funding; an inaugural Chair Chats featuring a sit-down interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci; and 179 UIC student-athletes making the Missouri Valley Conference honor roll.

As 2024 ends, take a look back with these most-read UIC today stories of the year:

1. Americans are bad at recognizing conspiracy theories when they believe they’re true

New research from the University of Illinois Chicago found that people struggle to identify what is or isn’t a conspiracy theory when it’s in line with their beliefs.

2. UIC Aspire grant offers free tuition, fees for incoming students

The UIC Aspire grant will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for new UIC students who meet residency and income requirements starting in fall 2025.

Spring commencement for the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs on May 3. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

3. UIC rises in 2025 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings

UIC rose one spot to tie at 39th among public national universities and improved two spots to tie at 80th among the top 100 universities in the nation. UIC also continued to earn high marks for its graduate programs, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

4. Intermittent fasting shows promise for those with Type 1 diabetes

UIC researchers published a paper that suggests time-restricted eating is safe and effective for those with Type 1 diabetes. UIC researchers also published a paper debunking four common myths about the safety of intermittent fasting.

5. Photo gallery: Spring 2024 Commencement

More than 6,000 students received their undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees at the ceremonies for UIC’s 16 colleges May 1-5.

6. Dual-action antibiotic could make bacterial resistance nearly impossible

UIC researchers studied a class of synthetic drugs that disrupt bacterial cell function in two ways to fight infectious diseases. The research opens the door to a new antibiotic that would be 100 million times more difficult for bacteria to evolve resistance.

7. New method makes hydrogen from solar power and agricultural waste

UIC engineers helped design a new sustainable, climate-friendly method to make hydrogen gas from water using only solar power and agricultural waste, such as manure or husks.

Students with UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement registered voters at the east side of campus Sept. 17. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine /UIC)

8. How and where to vote at UIC in 2024 election

On National Voter Registration Day, students with UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement handed out information, snacks, posters and pins on the Quad by Student Center East. UIC was also designated as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.

9. Brush biopsy enables early detection of oral cancer without surgery

A new test invented by UIC researchers allows dentists to screen for the most common form of oral cancer with a simple and familiar tool: a brush.

10. New program brings high school students to UIC campus to earn college credit

A new dual-enrollment program is the first to bring high schoolers onto the UIC campus to earn college credit. The pilot program offered students a free opportunity to take either an Introduction to Black Studies class or an Introduction to Public Health class for college credits while attending their high schools.

UIC leaders, faculty and research also made their mark, nationally and internationally, in these top news stories of the year.

1. How to Make Sense of the Fluoride Debate, New York Times

Dr. Scott Tomar of the UIC College of Dentistry explains that, although there is less research in adults than in children, studies suggest fluoridation reduces adult cavities, too.

S. Jay Olshansky, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UIC. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

2. Struggling Teenagers Left Out in New Push to Overhaul Reading, New York Times

Timothy Shanahan, a literacy expert and UIC professor emeritus, talks about why schools need to look at all grade levels, not just primary levels, when trying to improve reading instruction.

3. Have We Reached Peak Human Life Span?, New York Times

S. Jay Olshansky, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics in the School of Public Health, talked about this universal question, and research he led suggesting we may have reached the limit.

4. A Fossil Mystery, Solved by a Spin, New York Times

Roy Plotnick, a paleontologist in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, turned an Essexella fossil upside down while doing research, which led to a surprising result.

5. 16:8 intermittent fasting is one of the most popular plans. Everything to know before trying it, MSN

UIC nutrition professor Krista Varady talked about her intermittent fasting study, which showed time-restricted eating without calorie counting was as effective as limiting calories and tracking them for weight loss.